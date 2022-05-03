Paul Ingraham Wren Jr. “Graham” 1935 – 2022 GEORGETOWN – Paul Ingraham Wren Jr., “Graham”, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2022. He was born May 10, 1935, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Paul Ingraham Wren and Alice Trumbull Wren. Graham and his two sisters, Mary and Frances, were raised in Medford, and Kennebec Point in Georgetown, Maine where they spent every summer. Graham graduated from Medford High School and studied Mechanical Engineering at Tufts College, graduating in 1957. As an ROTC graduate, he gave his next two years to the Navy, stationed on the U.S.S. Saratoga. The same year, he married Karen Margot Westly (Kari), a prize winning surfer and swimmer who had come to Tufts Bouve on scholarship from Oahu, Hawaii. The two began a family whilst Graham toured the world with the Navy. Kathryn Trumbull Wren was born in 1958. After his Navy tour, Graham completed his MBA at Harvard Business School and became a manager at Norton Company, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Graham and Kari continued their family living in Holden. Susan Westly Wren was born in 1961 and Paul Ingraham Wren III was born in 1964. In 1967 Graham was promoted to controller and director of Norton’s international subsidiary, Norton International Inc. Graham and Kari traveled the world for a year furthering Norton’s business overseas. In 1969, they moved the family to Germany when Graham became the director of Norton’s local plant. After returning to the states in 1973, the family lived in the house they’d built in West Boylston and Graham became a financial manager for Norton Company. Graham and Kari divorced in 1975. Graham moved to Littleton, Massachusetts and he married Vizma Aprans in 1982. The two were married for thirty five years until her passing in 2017. Traveling often to Germany and around the country in their motorhome to visit family and friends, they also enjoyed their summer home in Georgetown, Maine, Graham’s favorite place. Graham relished collecting Model A Fords and rebuilt his first when he was only fifteen. He was often seen driving around Georgetown Island in his bright red Model A truck with a load of children in the back. His extended family was very important to him and he endeavored to keep up with their many goings on. He greeted everyone he met with a twinkling smile and warm heart. Graham leaves behind his daughter Kathryn Trumbull Wren of Lee, N.H., and her children: Ame Wren and Andrew Hickson of Charlottesville, Va., Katie Bunten and Will Wamaru of Amherst, N.H., and Christopher Moreau of Lee, N.H.; his daughter Susan Westly Wren and her husband Theo Holtwijk of Georgetown; his son Paul I. Wren III and his wife Mary Lee Fryer of Santa Barbara, Calif., and their sons, Paul I. Wren IV (Graham) and Gordon Thomas Wren; and his sister Mary Wren Swain, of Georgetown. He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Karen Westly Wren, his second wife Vizma Aprans Wren, his younger sister Frances Wren Raymond and her husband Robert Raymond, his brother-in-law Raymond Swain, and his grandson Scott John Moreau. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Hill House in Bath, and CHANS Hospice for their loving care. Arrangements are being handled by Desmond Funeral Homes In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Paul and Alice Wren Memorial Scholarship Fund, Packard Hall, Tufts University, Medford, MA 02155. To get in touch with Graham’s family, please post to Susie Wren, P.O. Box 320, Georgetown, Maine, 04548.

