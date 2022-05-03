Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s eighth and final presentation of their 25th annual Winter Speaker Series, “To Bee or Not To Bee,” features the award-winning Piti Theatre Troupe based in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts and Les Ponts-de-Martel, Switzerland.

This event takes place Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. A hyperlink to view the performance is available at fomb.org.

The taped performance aims to raise awareness about the plight of the declining honeybee population through puppetry, clowning, dance, music and audience participation. The performance is open to all and geared toward children aged 5-10.

“Collaboration with a local environmental group like Friends of Merrymeeting Bay is an ideal situation for a performance like this one,” Artistic Director Jonathan Mirin said.

Speaker Series presentations are free and open to the public. Visit fomb.org for more information.

