Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  5/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting/Public Hearing  Town Hall

Tues.  5/10  6:30 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall

Tues.  5/10  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  5/11  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee  Community Center

Wed.  5/11  7 p.m.  Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Scarborough

Mon.  5/9  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  5/9  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  5/10  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  5/10  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  5/11  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall

Thur.  5/12  9 a.m.  Parks and Conservation Land Board

South Portland

Mon.  5/9  8 a.m.  Board of Education  High School

Tues.  5/10  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee  Municipal Services

Tues.  5/10  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Age Friendly Executive Committee

Wed.  5/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  5/11  7:30 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee  496 Ocean St./Zoom

Thur.  5/12  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  5/12  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

Fri.  5/13  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

