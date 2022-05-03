Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 5/9 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting/Public Hearing Town Hall
Tues. 5/10 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall
Tues. 5/10 7 p.m. Conservation Committee Town Hall
Wed. 5/11 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee Community Center
Wed. 5/11 7 p.m. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee
Scarborough
Mon. 5/9 4 p.m. Communication Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 5/9 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 5/10 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 5/10 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee Town Hall
Wed. 5/11 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall
Thur. 5/12 9 a.m. Parks and Conservation Land Board
South Portland
Mon. 5/9 8 a.m. Board of Education High School
Tues. 5/10 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee Municipal Services
Tues. 5/10 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Age Friendly Executive Committee
Wed. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 5/11 7:30 p.m. Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St./Zoom
Thur. 5/12 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing
Thur. 5/12 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Fri. 5/13 10:30 a.m. Board of Health
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
