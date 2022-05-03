In the spirit of reducing our recycling by reducing the amount of waste we generate in the first place, I’ve been looking at a growing movement called “right-to-repair.”

For at least the past 10 years, the trend has been for items to have a projected maximum life span that grew ever shorter. The user was then required to either dispose of the item. Or pay an exorbitant amount to have it repaired by a specified dealer in that product. There were lots of grand-sounding reasons for that, but all came down to the manufacturer making more money either way. This was especially so in the electronics and computer fields and got worse when manufacturers stopped using plug-in chips and components and started soldering everything on the circuit boards. That meant ever larger parts of the computer got replaced each time there was a problem, but it also made replacement easier to do.

Over the years, large numbers of YouTube videos appeared showing users how to make specific repairs on specific machines. The manufacturers countered by making it very difficult to get parts, and voiding any semblance of a warranty if an owner repaired a machine or had it done by someone not specifically authorized by the manufacturer.

Since every industry has to have its own set of acronyms and jargon (for reasons beyond my imaginative abilities), we can’t call the resulting trends “Do-It-Yourself-Repairs”. The term, in technobabble, is “ITAD,” which stands for “Information Technology Asset Disposition.” In English, it means “fix your own stuff.”

Sounds weird, but it’s real, and it’s a growing industry supported by ever-wider segments of the population. The movement has become so popular that many state and federal lawmakers, as well as some original equipment manufacturers like Apple and Microsoft now support it. The people who used to just post fixes on YouTube have now even started to form companies devoted to the art.

Last summer, according to our friends at Recycling Today, the Biden administration issued an executive order (number 14036) directing the Federal Trade Commission to draft regulations limiting manufacturers’ ability to restrict independent repairs of their products by limiting manufacturers from barring self-repairs or third-party repairs.

While Massachusetts is evidently the only state that actually has a right-to-repair law on the books, Recycling Today says about 25 states considered such laws in 2021, and that New York is close to approval of such a law in 2022.

The arguments against such a movement appear to center around things like potential losses to companies that refurbish machines, or resell the parts that would be less valuable, the older the components become. They will all, of course, eventually reach any practical end of life, so such setbacks would be temporary.

There is also the argument that users could hurt themselves by exploding lithium-ion batteries or electrocuting themselves, but I tend to think the people who would do those things are smart enough to let someone else fix the device, the same as they do today.

For more information, a good place to start would be iFixit. They’re on the web. You can also send me an email for links to the Recycling Today articles, where they explore both sides of the issue very thoroughly and fairly.

The Recycle Bin is a weekly column on what to recycle, what not to recycle, and why, in Brunswick. The public is encouraged to submit questions by email to [email protected] Harry Hopcroft is a member of the Brunswick Recycling and Sustainability Committee. This column is a product of his own research.

