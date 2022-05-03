Friday, May 6

Astronomy Club Meeting – The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will meet at 7:3 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m. At this Meeting, Jon Wallace, a self-taught expert on solar photography, will present.

Wednesday, May 11

Rose’s Room is a SUPPORT GROUP for family and friends of incarcerated loved ones. Meetings are held the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Sanford/Springvale location, Bishop Cote Hall, 10 Payne St., Springvale. Facebook at “Rose’s Room” for more information.

