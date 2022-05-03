Book sale – Friday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shaw Gym, Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Friends of Baxter Memorial Library. A model railroad by Maine3Railers will be on display.
Congin Elementary School plant sale – Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.-noon, Congin School parking lot, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hosted by Congin PTO; rain date Sunday, May 22. Donations of indoor and outdoor plants to support the event are welcome. To contribute contact [email protected]
