A draft decision leaked to Politico suggests a majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. A final decision may be more than a month away, but the news has already generated questions and concerns nationwide.

Would a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade change abortion access in Maine?

Not immediately. Abortion rights in Maine have been protected in state law since 1993, when the Reproductive Privacy Act was passed. If the Supreme Court were to overrule Roe, it would be up to states to protect access to abortion or to ban it.

What does Maine law say about abortion access?

The Reproductive Privacy Act affirms that it is the public policy of Maine that the state not restrict a woman’s exercise of her private decision to terminate a pregnancy before “viability” — when the life of the fetus may be continued indefinitely outside the womb. Viability generally occurs between 22 and 24 weeks. After viability, an abortion may be performed only when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.

Maine law also includes stipulations with regard to access to abortion for minors under 18, who must provide written consent and the written consent of a parent, guardian or adult family member; receive information and counseling from a health care professional or counselor, including information on alternatives to abortion in addition to providing their consent; or obtain a court order allowing for the abortion.

In 2019, Maine passed two bills to further open up abortion access — one requiring public and private insurance to cover abortion and another allowing medical professionals who are not doctors, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, to perform the procedure.

