BOSTON — The Los Angeles Angels scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, for a 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels, who had Max Stassi on second to start the inning. Ward drove in Stassi with a homer off Matt Barnes. Then Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked, prompting Boston to put in right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for Barnes.
Anthony Rendon then singled, scoring Trout before Walsh’s homer.
Boston scored one in the bottom of the 10th — an RBI single from Jackie Bradley Jr. that brought Bobby Dalbec home.
Right-hander Ryan Tepera (1-0) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning.
Barnes (0-2) took the loss, his ERA rising from 5.87 to 8.64. Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock started the game, giving up two runs on two hits with no walks and striking out nine over five innings.
Reid Detmers started for Los Angeles and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts and a hit batter.
Boston briefly held a 4-3 lead in the eighth thanks to Xander Bogaerts’ solo home run with one out Angels left-hander Aaron Loup.
The Angels tied it in the ninth. With one out, Trout and Ohtani were both walked and Walsh hit a line drive single to score Trout.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Tampa Bay evens series with 5-3 win at Toronto
-
Business
Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it’s their turn.
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins under fire over draft abortion ruling
-
Forecaster Sports
PHS football, baseball players make college announcements
-
Local & State
Portland proposes adding 3 public restrooms in downtown
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.