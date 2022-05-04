BOSTON — The Los Angeles Angels scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, for a 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Los Angeles Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston Red Sox (Hill 0-1) WHEN: 1:35 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: NESN

All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels, who had Max Stassi on second to start the inning. Ward drove in Stassi with a homer off Matt Barnes. Then Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked, prompting Boston to put in right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for Barnes.

Anthony Rendon then singled, scoring Trout before Walsh’s homer.

Boston scored one in the bottom of the 10th — an RBI single from Jackie Bradley Jr. that brought Bobby Dalbec home.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera (1-0) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Barnes (0-2) took the loss, his ERA rising from 5.87 to 8.64. Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock started the game, giving up two runs on two hits with no walks and striking out nine over five innings.

Reid Detmers started for Los Angeles and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts and a hit batter.

Boston briefly held a 4-3 lead in the eighth thanks to Xander Bogaerts’ solo home run with one out Angels left-hander Aaron Loup.

The Angels tied it in the ninth. With one out, Trout and Ohtani were both walked and Walsh hit a line drive single to score Trout.

