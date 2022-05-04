Maine author Susan B. Inches will appear at a Storytelling and the Art of Advocacy event at 5:30 p.m. May 24 at Memorial Park in Scarborough.

In her book, “Advocating for the Environment, How to Gather Your Power and Take Action,” Inches discusses the power of individuals to advocate for the planet and its health, and offers guidance on how to organize events, manage a coalition work with the public.

The event is sponsored by The Scarborough Land Trust and Scarborough Public Library. For more information, visit the Events page at scarboroughlibrary.org.

