As your representative for House District 9, I believe a big part of my job in Augusta is helping hard-working people who are being turned away from, or squeezed out of, our communities due to the statewide housing crisis. They are people who work in town offices, public safety, health care, small businesses, schools, the hospitality industry, and other areas that fuel so much of our local economy.

I will wager that every person reading these words can share their own stories: Children and grandchildren who can’t return to Maine because they can’t find an affordable place to live. A friend who had to move out of their rental because the building was sold and they can’t find another place to live. An older person whose spouse has passed and they have to move away because they can’t afford to keep their house or downsize in their hometown. A business owner who can’t find workers because potential employees can’t afford to live nearby.

Just a few weeks ago, someone shared a story on social media about how they wanted to add a unit on their three-acre lot so their daughter’s family could live there, but current zoning wouldn’t let them do it. Many comments expressing similar challenges were added to that post.

This is what’s happening all across Maine, and the problem is only getting worse.

Without taking swift action — or worse, choosing to simply do nothing — our efforts to develop and grow the Maine economy would be severely hampered.

The good news is LD 2003, submitted by Speaker Ryan Fecteau to begin to address this issue, was recently signed into law by Gov. Mills.

The new law, which I was pleased to cosponsor, helps ease the housing crisis in a way that lets communities determine their own growth needs. It gives power to property owners who want to add an accessory dwelling unit to an existing structure or build a duplex on a lot they own.

It helps towns apply smart development strategies that address their particular challenges, such as helping to limit sprawl, reducing commuting times, and mitigating the effects of climate change. Towns will be able to access technical planning assistance and grant funding, where needed, to update their zoning and planning processes.

This important legislation was the product of an extraordinary collaboration across the state. My own Labor and Housing Committee heard hours of public testimony on it and held numerous work sessions. Fecteau’s team listened to hundreds of questions and concerns from stakeholders, including many from our expert town planners and other folks here in the Kennebunks and Biddeford. The speaker’s team responded, making changes and amendments that improved the bill.

It is important to note that in every part of the bill, key provisions were maintained that are vital to ensuring good development. When building accessory dwelling units or adding a dwelling unit, dimensional requirements and setbacks apply. Water and sewer capacity regulations apply. Shoreland zoning provisions apply. Keeping these protective measures intact is an important and necessary aspect of this new law.

Town planners, who are in the trenches making housing work in our communities, are on board with the provisions of this bill.

The effort to increase housing opportunities in Maine enhances individual property rights and is a great start to helping us address our current crisis. I am proud to have worked hard on, and voted in favor of, this bill on behalf of my constituents in District 9.

Traci Gere represents Maine House District 9, which includes Kennebunkport, part of Kennebunk and part of Biddeford, and can be reached at [email protected] or at 800-423-290.

