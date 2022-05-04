Christopher Nappi, 48, of Gorham suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on New Portland Road in Gorham.
No other vehicles were involved, Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault said in a press release Wednesday. Nappi was taken to Maine Medical Center.
Gorham police are reconstructing the crash with assistance from the Windham Police Department. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dan Young at 222-1660.
No charges are pending at this time.
