A national news magazine conducts a weekly contest, utilizing a specific item from a past story. In the April 29, 2022, issue of The Week, Meghan Markle (of Prince Harry fame) was highlighted for filing a trademark for the word archetypes.

“Employing this trademark theme, contestants were asked to suggest which celebrity would attempt to trademark the next new word. Third place, in this most recent contest, was given to a gentleman from Florida who put forth the following: ‘Sen. Susan Collins: Maybe.'”

It is always comforting to realize that citizens in faraway states recognize the role our Susan Collins plays on the national stage. As a concerned voter, I should like to urge her to take this gentleman’s suggestion and trademark the word – “maybe.”



John M. Mishler

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: