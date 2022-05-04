A national news magazine conducts a weekly contest, utilizing a specific item from a past story. In the April 29, 2022, issue of The Week, Meghan Markle (of Prince Harry fame) was highlighted for filing a trademark for the word archetypes.
“Employing this trademark theme, contestants were asked to suggest which celebrity would attempt to trademark the next new word. Third place, in this most recent contest, was given to a gentleman from Florida who put forth the following: ‘Sen. Susan Collins: Maybe.'”
It is always comforting to realize that citizens in faraway states recognize the role our Susan Collins plays on the national stage. As a concerned voter, I should like to urge her to take this gentleman’s suggestion and trademark the word – “maybe.”John M. Mishler Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police use of force on the decline
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Health and Human Services fails the most vulnerable
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Maybe Collins should trademark the word maybe
-
Nation & World
With abortion rights in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose
-
American Journal
American Legion denied outdoor liquor license