The Maine Songwriters Association is continuing its spring schedule of Songwriters on Stage at Frontier in Brunswick with a new installment for May.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. May 11 at Frontier, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, in Brunswick. Visit explorefrontier.com for more information, including current COVID restrictions and to order tickets.

Songwriters on Stage showcases some of the state’s foremost songwriters and upcoming talent in one of the best listening rooms in Maine. May’s Songwriters on Stage lineup features Stan Davis, Halley Elwell, Dan Pelletier and Andrew Thomas.

Stan Davis decided to play the guitar at age 12, after attending a Pete Seeger concert. More than 50 years later, his finger-style, slide, and electric lead guitar playing spans the blues, ragtime, jazz and folk music. A lifelong storyteller, he writes quirky, heart-felt songs about real people’s lives across the human lifespan. Stan has released three CDs of original music; his latest, “All They Know,” is a collection of musical stories about love of all kinds, persistence, gratitude … and housecleaning. See standavismusic.com for more information.

Named an “artist to have on your radar in 2022” by Mike Dow of the Maine Edge, Halley Elwell’s music “sparks nostalgia, but is also notable for her fantastic voice and well-crafted lyric” (Aimsel Ponti, Portland Press Herald). Her 2021 EP, “The Last of What I Know,” pays homage to the sounds of late 1960s and 1970s female songwriters and has received airplay on WCLZ Music from 207 and WERU.

Dan Pelletier has received 15 National songwriting awards and honors including the 2002 USA Songwriting Competition first prize for lyrics. “.. loaded with equal parts pain, hope and humor – touch the tender, secret corners of your soul.” – Marilyn Rea Beyer, former WUMB Radio Program Director, Boston.

Andrew Thomas is a singer, songwriter and keyboardist from central Maine. Working in a wide range of styles, his influences range from classic rock and R&B to contemporary indie pop, with the occasional jazz flourish. Lyrically, his songs can be autobiographical, impressionistic, witty, or serious, but always honest and real. His music has received airplay from Maine to Moldova and earned multiple nominations for the annual Maine Songwriters Association song contest. He is currently wrapping up a full-length follow-up to his “EP Stars on the Ceiling,” Visit athomasmusic.com for details.

