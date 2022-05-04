NEW YORK — Adam Duvall, who played for the Sanford Mainers in the NECBL in 2009, hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuna Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.

The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. The World Series champions began the day with a .212 batting average with runners in scoring position after they managed just four runs in a doubleheader sweep by the Mets on Tuesday.

Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won 4 of 4. Eduardo Escobar doubled home Pete Alonso in the sixth.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, MARLINS 7: Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Arizona won at Miami Marlins after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire. Video of the foreign-substance check showed Bellino staring at Bumgarner while he repeatedly patted his hand, but Bellino said he didn’t think that was a factor in the ejection.

“I wouldn’t say he took exception to it. It was just a hand check,” Bellino said.

The Marlins scored two runs in the seventh and eighth to take a 7-6 lead. But the Diamondbacks rallied in the ninth, completing a three-game series sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 2: Justin Verlander turned in another solid start and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBI and Houston completed a three-game sweep of visiting Seattle.

Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Michael Brantley two RBI as the Astros continued to roll with their first sweep this season, a day after helping Dusty Baker become the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins.

Houston star Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin area on an at-bat in the fourth inning and stayed in the game to single but was replaced at second base to start the fifth. The team said he left the game with right groin soreness.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 3, PIRATES 2: Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during a three-run fifth inning as Detroit beat visiting Pittsburgh in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

PADRES 5, GUARDIANS 4: Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as San Diego won at Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac (1-3), and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games — all on the road.

It was a solid return for Clevinger, who had Tommy John surgery not long after pitching in Game 1 of the NLDS two years ago. Facing his former team and Plesac, one of his closest friends, the right-hander allowed three runs and four hits.

Clevinger was just an out away from potentially getting a win before being pulled after 95 pitches by Manager Bob Melvin.

CARDINALS 10, ROYALS 0: Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBI visiting St. Louis routed Kansas City.

Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out single to Michael Taylor in the third against the weak-hitting Royals, whose only other baserunners against the 40-year-old right-hander came on a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk.

Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for St. Louis and finished with three RBI.

NOTES

REDS: The Cincinnati Reds claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday.

PADRES: Reliever Yusmeiro Petit and the San Diego Padres agreed to a minor-league contract.

The 37-year-old right-hander from Venezuela would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched.

Petit spent the past four seasons with Oakland and was 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 78 relief appearances last season.

