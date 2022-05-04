The NFL’s deadline for picking up fifth-year team options built into the contracts for 2019 first-round picks came and went this week with the New England Patriots declining to keep wide receiver N’Keal Harry for another year.

His contract is now set to expire after this season.

Had the team picked up Harry’s option, the 24-year-old would have been paid $12.425 million guaranteed in 2023, the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at his position. The decision should have been an easy one for the front office, which tried to trade Harry last year when the two sides decided it would be best to part ways.

In 33 career games, Harry has totaled 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Last year, Harry caught 12 passes for 184 yards and was a healthy scratch at one point in favor of practice-squad member Kristian Wilkerson. From Tom Brady to Cam Newton and Mac Jones, Patriots quarterbacks have completed just 55.3% of their passes when targeting Harry, who should now rank sixth on the team’s depth chart, after second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots have since traded for DeVante Parker and drafted Tyquan Thornton in the second round. If Harry is still with the team come training camp, he will be sixth on the depth chart, at best, behind Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Thornton and Ty Montgomery.

EUROPE GAMES: The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich.

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady could become the first quarterback to start a game in three foreign countries. He won two games with the New England Patriots in London and another in Mexico City.

The schedule for the three NFL games in London next season was also announced, with the Green Bay Packers becoming the final team to play in Europe. The Packers will take on the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham, a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.

On Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played games there for seven straight seasons until 2019 before playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

The final international game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

JAGUARS: Veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the team some experience behind rookie and projected starter Travon Walker.

Gotsis is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Jacksonville. He played in 32 of 33 games with the Jaguars over the last two years and tied a career high with three sacks in 2021.

