ESSEX, Conn. & Portland – It is with great sadness that we say good-bye to Margaret Mary Theresa Owens White. Marg passed away peacefully on April 30, 2022, after a long illness, at Ocean Meadow Memory Care in Clinton, Conn. Marg was a gentle, kind and loving wife to her husband, Kent, for 63 wonderful years. They met at a Christmas party in 1957 in England. A popular song of the 50’s “Special Angel” was playing on the record player and Kent forever called her “My Special Angel”.Marg was born in Widnes, England to Benjamin and Alice Owens in January 1938. She graduated from Broughton Hall High School in Liverpool and was employed by The British National Services In Administration. She worked at Burtonwood RAF Station in Warrington England, where she met her husband Kent, who was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force. They were married on Dec. 13, 1958, at St. Bede’s Roman Catholic Church in Widnes. They were transferred to Mildon Hall RAF Station in 1958, where their first son Michael was born in September 1959. Upon discharge from the USAF, Marg and Kent settled in Bangor, Maine, U.S.A. Their daughter Cathy was born soon after. Sons Gerry and David followed, and the family lived in Bangor until 1972. Kent was employed by NCR Corporation as a Branch Manager and when he was promoted to District Manager the family moved to Portland. Their fifth child, Gregory was born in Portland in 1979. Marg and Kent moved to Essex, Conn., in 2014. They are communicants of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Old Saybrook, Conn. Marg was always very active in her children’s schools, her church and her family. At St. Patrick’s parish, she was President of the Women’s Council, Parish Council member, a Eucharistic Minister and head of a very large bi-annual rummage sale. Marg also co-founded St. Pat’s Receptions for families of deceased parishioners providing refreshments in the Church hall after funerals. For 40 years, she counted the weekly church collection. Marg also volunteered at the soup kitchen in Portland for many years. Marg volunteered for decades at St. Pat’s School and Cheverus and McAuley High Schools. Marg was also employed for many years as office manager of A Special Place in Portland. She helped women after cancer treatments be fitted for Breast Prosthesis, Mastectomy Bras and Wigs. She was always kind and sensitive to her customers.Marg was also a great dancer and was always singing or whistling. She loved meeting new people everywhere she went. Everyone felt they were Marg’s best friend. She was a great cook and homemaker and hosted all the family gatherings for over 63 years. She and Kent loved to travel, play cards, laugh and spend time with their family and friends. Marg was active in many Right To Life gatherings and marches. Marg simply loved people and would help anyone in need. When anyone needed a ride or help, they called Marg and she was there with her smile and soft English accent. To know her was to love her. She was the life of the party with her rendition of “Knees Up Mother Brown”.Marg was predeceased by her Beloved Nana Mary Ellen Fazackerly, her Mum Alice Owens and her Dad Benjamin Owens, all of England. She is survived by her loving husband Kent of Essex, Conn.She also leaves her five children, Michael and wife Ann of Stuart, Fla., Cathy and Life Partner John of Old Saybrook, Conn., Gerald and wife Barbara of Haverhill, Mass., David and wife Melissa of Middleboro, Mass., and Gregory of Erlanger, Ky. Marg is also survived by her sister Barbara Murray and husband Larry of York England and her brother Derek Owens of Hull England. Marg loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was proud of all of them. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Megan and husband Justin, Christopher and wife Ashley, William and fiancé Augusta, Caitlin, Bailey, Ruthie and husband Ed, Maxwell and Leo. She is also survived by three great grandchildren, Alice Grace, Eleanor Margaret and Julian Kether. Another great granddaughter is arriving in October. Marg also leaves many nieces and nephews in England and the US. Marg loved her friends and leaves lifelong pals Pat Cast, Mary McCarthy, Pat Campbell, Ann Doyle, Kath and Julie Burke, her special Dirigo Street gang and many other beloved friends in Portland Maine, England and Essex, Connecticut. Everyone enjoyed being with Marg. Because our Mum was such a kind person to friends and strangers, we ask that you take a special moment to honor her by simply being kind to someone in need. A kind smile or simple words to make someone’s day a little brighter. As she would always do.Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, Connecticut. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Saint Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland, Maine. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland Maine. To share a memory of Marg or send a condolence to her family please visit http://www.rwwfh.com.Memorial contributions may be made in Marg’s name to Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland, Maine.

