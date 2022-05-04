Fundraising for felines

Lenten fundraiser benefits S. Portland Food Cupboard

Parishioners at St. John Paul II Parish came together this Easter season to collect and donate 6,208 pounds of canned goods and packaged food during “40 Cans for Lent,” which was conducted by local Knights of Columbus Councils. All proceeds were donated to the South Portland Food Cupboard.

“40 Cans for Lent” was inspired by Christ’s 40 days of fasting in the desert.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Hospice of Southern Maine has welcomed several new hires. Nick Paquette, of Scarborough, is the new Finance and Healthcare Operations director. Paquette is a CPA and comes to HSM from the Catholic Diocese of Portland, where he worked as the director of Parish Financial Services.

Other hires include Neil Cormier, of Shapleigh, IT support specialist; Kimberly Curless, events coordinator; Kimberley Dallaire, of Saco, billing supervisor; Annette Drouin, of Buxton, and Caitlin Cunningham, RN case managers; Elizabeth Leclaire, of Portland, and Sara Olmsted, social workers; Maria McCann, of Scarborough, bereavement support counselor; Catherine Whinery, of Scarborough, Infection Control & Prevention nurse; Carolyn Wesoloski, of Biddeford, RN; Meagan York, of Westbrook, hospice aide.

Verrill law firm, of Portland, has appointed Karen Hartford as its new Diversity & Inclusion Committee chairperson, taking over for 10-year Chairperson Jacqueline Rider.

Employees of the Portland branch of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management were recently named to Forbes Magazine’s 2022 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors: senior vice presidents Brian Mavor, Jeffrey O’Sullivan, Andrew Thomas, Richard Rosu-Myles and Jay Cross; and executive directors Gary Bergeron, Mark Leighton, Todd Doolan and Josh Burns.

Portland’s Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor April Ylvisaker Tardiff has been named No. 2 in Maine on the 2022 Forbes America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors – Best-in-State list and is included in Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

OceanView at Falmouth has hired Dustin Bonk, of Portland, as the new Marketing and Advertising coordinator.

Portland library hosts asylum-seekers

