Six Portland High football players are heading to play in college after leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class B South Final last fall.

Nathan Isajar will play cornerback at West Liberty University, a Division II school in West Virginia. Isajar was a two-year captain, was named to the All-Conference team and received the Paul Vachon Award as the defensive team’s most valuable player. He will take part in the Lobster Bowl this summer.

Grant Crosby, Portland’s quarterback, will play at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts next year. Crosby was a two-year captain, made the All-Conference team, the SMAA All-Academic team and won the Willie Greenlaw Award as the offensive team’s MVP. Crosby plans to study Business Management.

Brandon Boyle will play next year at Husson University in Bangor. Boyle was a two-way standout last fall, gaining over 2,100 all-purpose yards. Boyle was named to the All-Conference team, was selected by The Forecaster as Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year and will also take part in the Lobster Bowl.

Franco Katunda will play either linebacker or on the edge at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Katunda played five different positions and on special teams last fall. He plans to study Business.

Curtis Smith, a captain and top offensive lineman last season, will also play next year at Husson University. Smith won the Portland Football Hall of Fame Scholarship and was an All-Conference player last season.

Aidan DiMillo will be a slot receiver for the University of New England in Biddeford next year. DiMillo was a starter from his freshman year onward, was a captain as a senior, made the All-Conference team and won the Vinnie Allen Award as Portland’s MVP in the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day victory over rival Deering.

The six football players were joined by baseball player James Gignac, who plans to play at St. Joseph’s College next season. Gignac received the Talbot Scholar Award, a full four-year scholarship. Gignac plays catcher and on the infield for the Bulldogs and played football as well in high school. He plans to study marketing.

