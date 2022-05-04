LEWISTON — Police blocked streets and surrounded a house Wednesday evening as they attempted to communicate with an armed man inside the home on Boston Avenue in Lewiston.

Officers said the man had reportedly been experiencing emotional difficulties. When police went to speak with him shortly after 6 p.m., the man ran back inside the house.

By 7:30 p.m., police had blocked off a section of Boston Avenue and some surrounding streets as they attempted to reach the man.

Police Lt. Derek St. Laurent said a negotiator and a mental health crisis worker were at the scene, assisting police with the operation. An ambulance was also parked in the area.

“Obviously, we’re hoping that this situation will resolve itself peacefully,” St. Laurent said.

Boston Avenue is a short street that runs between Webster Street and East Avenue. The house where the standoff was focused is near the corner of Noble Street, which was closed to traffic during the standoff.

Advertisement

As of 8 p.m., police remained at the scene. Attempts were made via loudspeaker to communicate with the man inside the house.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: