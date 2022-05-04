BASEBALL

Wednesday night’s Eastern League game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday at Hadlock Field, starting at 5 p.m.

It’s the first rainout of the season for the Sea Dogs, who have a five-game home winning streak.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Real Madrid got two goals from substitute Rodrygo late in regulation to force extra time, and Karim Benzema converted a penalty kick for the decisive goal as the 13th-time European champions stunned visiting Manchester City, 3-1, to win the semifinal 6-5 on aggregate.

Madrid was also pulled off thrilling comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals, booked a spot in the May 28 final in Paris against Liverpool.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL

CFL: UMaine defensive back Shaquille St-Lot was chosen by the Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday in the seventh round of the Canadian Football League draft.

St-Lot, a native of Montreal, played in 20 games for the Black Bears. He had one interception, two fumble recoveries, 15 pass breakups and 31 tackles.

NFL: Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers’ first international regular-season game.

The game at London’s Tottenham soccer stadium on Oct. 9 will start at 2:30 p.m. in London – 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Previously, the Packers have played internationally three times during the preseason – in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.

Advertisement

The Packers-Giants game comes a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.

The final international game of the season will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

• Veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the team some experience behind rookie and projected starter Travon Walker.

Gotsis is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Jacksonville. He played in 32 of 33 games with the Jaguars over the last two years and tied a career high with three sacks in 2021.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round.

Advertisement

Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) win. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev rallied past Marin Cilic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a third-round encounter with American Sebastian Korda.

In the women’s draw, eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur reached her second WTA 1000 semifinal by defeating two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-2.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and will officially be inducted on Jan. 20.

Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport during a ceremony at the Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »