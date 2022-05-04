AUGUSTA — Nicholas P. Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend and the mother of their two daughters, Melissa Sousa, in Waterville in 2019.

His sentence, as part of a plea agreement, will be capped at a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Lovejoy, 31, of Waterville, pleaded guilty to intentional and knowing murder at the Capital Judicial Center Wednesday, in the death of Sousa, whose body was found by police in the basement of the Gold Street apartment the couple shared with their twin daughters.

His guilty plea was conditional, reserving the right for Lovejoy and his attorneys to appeal Superior Court Justice William Stokes’ previous ruling on their motion to suppress evidence in the case. If they’re successful in that appeal, he could withdraw his guilty plea.

Lovejoy admitted to police in during interviews that he killed Sousa, according to court documents filed by Maine State Police Detective Ryan Brockway. He told police Sousa had attacked him and attempted to shoot him, so he retaliated. He claimed she pushed him down the stairs of their apartment building then tried to shoot him but the gun didn’t fire. He said he then picked up the gun and shot her twice in the stomach, then rolled her body in a tarp and wrapped it in duct tape before dumping it in the basement. Her body was found under a pile of trash, prosecutors said.

Police, acting on a warrant, searched the apartment Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, and found Sousa’s body in the basement.

Advertisement

Lovejoy will be sentenced at a later date, in about 60 days, according to Stokes. However his plea agreement with state prosecutors caps the amount of time he can be sentenced to prison to 45 years.

In Maine murder is punishable by a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison. Stokes noted in Maine a life sentence typically means serving in prison for the rest of your natural life, with no probation or parole.

Family and friends of Sousa say Lovejoy was mentally unstable, had threatened Sousa with firearms before and could not accept the fact that she was planning to leave him and that he would be without her. But Lovejoy’s attorneys, Scott Hess and Darrick Banda, did not seek to have him declared not criminally responsible for the crime.

A series of texts and social media messages from Lovejoy to Sousa in the days preceding her death, read by prosecutor Katie Silsby, an assistant attorney general, in court Wednesday showed Lovejoy was enraged that Sousa was having an affair with another man. They included photographs of him with guns, including one in which one of their daughters was visible in the background.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read more coverage on Nicholas P. Lovejoy

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: