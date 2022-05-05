The genie is out of the bottle, and it’s Sen. Susan Collins’ fault. At best, it was naivete that led her to support the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, but she simply can’t be that naive. Instead, it’s pretty clear that she prioritized and pursued her own political self-interest at the expense of millions of women who now stand to lose their privacy, their autonomy, their freedom, their mental health, their jobs, their wealth and, for some, their very lives.
Because of Sen. Collins, personally, and her selfish political ambition, millions of women stand to lose the basic right to make decisions about their own bodies. This will be her legacy. Shame! Shame.
Julie Krasne
Freeport
