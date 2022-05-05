SCARBOROUGH — Aroma Joe’s, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage chains, has opened a store in Scarborough, according to a company press release. The 860-square-foot drive-thru and walk-up location features handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food options. The new location is owned and operated by Aroma Joe’s CEO Loren Goodridge, Mark Carey and Maryna Shuliakouskaya.

“I came alone to America from Eastern Europe in 2007 and did not speak English,” said Aroma Joe’s franchisee Maryna Shuliakouskaya. “I was lucky to be introduced to Aroma Joe’s and Loren Goodridge which helped support my American dream. I am proud to be one of the first franchisees and excited to continue building the brand in the Scarborough community.”

The Scarborough location is one several Aroma Joe’s opening this year in the company’s home state of Maine. The team of franchisees behind this opening have been with Aroma Joe’s since the very beginning in 2013, and continue to live the brand voice of Caring, Compassion, Commitment to excellence, and positively impacting people in every community they serve.

As one of fastest growing franchises in the U.S., Aroma Joe’s is a major disruptor in the quick service coffee space. Headquartered in South Portland, the company has 84 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to the release. They are currently planning development and opening new stores along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. The chain’s proprietary coffee blends are craft roasted and Rainforest Alliance Certified which means they are sustainably grown and ethically sourced. And their signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy drinks have resonated with a new generation seeking their daily energy in new and unique beverages.

“What makes Aroma Joe’s so unique is we put just as much emphasis on the quality of our products as we do on the quality of the experience,” said CEO Loren Goodridge. “We are passionate about providing customers with a handcrafted and delicious beverage served with positivity. We are excited for our first location in Scarborough, Maine.”

Aroma Joe’s is actively expanding, and multi-unit franchise opportunities are available. Aroma Joe’s advantages include low franchise fee compared to other coffee business opportunities, varying build-out options, community engagement and an opportunity to positively impact people. Learn more about Aroma Joe’s franchising at https://aromajoes.com/franchising/.

