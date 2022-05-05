The Biddeford Fire Department will now offer burning permits for residents online at no charge.

Fire permits are required for all campfires, beach campfires, and open burning (slash, brush, or grass fires) in Biddeford. The Department previously only issued campfire permits in person on paper, which were valid for the calendar year and required residents to call the department each time they wanted to burn.

To simplify the process for residents, permits can now be requested at www.wardensreport.com by clicking on York County on the map on the home page and selecting Biddeford. Residents must agree to the terms and conditions for fires before completing their permit form.

To receive a permit, residents will be asked to supply their name, phone number, and the address of the burn. Additionally, they must indicate the number of adults present at the fire, the burn size, and the fire suppression tools available to them.

A permit will be generated after the submission of the form. A copy of the permit must be kept accessible in either paper or digital format to be able to be produced on site. If there are any issues detected with the permit application, the resident will be prompted to call the Fire Department.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this new, convenient option for fire permits at no charge to residents,” said Fire Chief Scott Gagne. “For those who prefer having a paper permit or do not have access to the internet, you are also still able to pick up a permit at Central Station and give us a call on days that you plan to have a fire.”

Advertisement

Permits are available online daily after 9 a.m. The online permitting website will alert users if permits are not being granted on a given day due to fire danger.

Fire Permits are not required for any use of residential outdoor grills or fireplaces used for cooking, or for campfires when the ground is covered with snow.

For more information on burning permits and fire regulations, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/firepermits or contact the Biddeford Fire Department at 207-282-6632.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: