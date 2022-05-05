Sen. Susan Collins’ decisions regarding SCOTUS nominations have been both misguided and reckless. She has failed to protect women’s rights, as evidenced by Tuesday’s SCOTUS ruling leak. Her votes on the appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have led us here to the expected repeal of Roe v. Wade and the removal of abortion rights for all American women.
The senator from Maine has had multiple opportunities to impede the out-of-control, rightward lurch of her Republican Party. Instead, Sen. Collins has repeatedly supported the ever-more-twisted party line. The senator has also failed to:
• Protect American voting rights. The Senate Republicans refused to support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021.
• Preserve Maine oceans. Republican climate change denial, complicit with the fossil fuel industry, has created our nation’s greatest crisis. Rising ocean temperatures are pushing the lobster population away from Maine.
• Stand up to the Trump insurrectionists. The radical Republican Party paves the way for a dictatorship. Wide-awake U.S. citizens are witnessing a steady, slow-motion breakdown of American democracy.
That Sen. Collins can stand by idly while these devastating attacks on our Maine way of life occur is a stunning betrayal of the trust the voters of Maine placed in our carefully selected representative.
The senator should resign.
Geoffrey Ives
Cornish
