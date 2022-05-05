Congratulations to South Portland’s Board of Health and Human Rights Commission for rightly labeling racism “a public health crisis” and calling for systemic remedies (April 26, Page B1).

It is well known that systemic racism exists and does, as is noted in the resolution, “implicitly and explicitly impact the physical, psycho-social and economic well-being of Black, Indigenous and Persons of Color.” Less often mentioned are the benefits that would accrue to those who consider themselves white once they recognize their implicit racism and take steps to end it.

Who could not benefit from relinquishing the irrational belief that any one race is superior to another? That is, even acknowledging that such things as races exist. And who would object to giving up the fear and hatred that accompany racist beliefs? I know of no systems or programs that recommend fear and hatred as life enhancing.

Albert Camus writes in “The Rebel” that when the slave says “no” to his master, he says “yes” to himself. If we wish to free ourselves of our personal bondage, we need only recognize the ignorance and fear that enslaves us and say “no” to it. I am certain that in doing so we will become happier, more complete human beings. And, not incidentally, we will be helping to build a stronger America.

LeRoy Mottla

Peaks Island

