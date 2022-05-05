Regarding the Veranda Street bridge replacement:

First, we’d like to thank the people who put up the EarthCam livestream device. It was the best show in town.

Next, we’d like to thank all the hardworking yellow- and red-jacketed crew who worked all the days to take down the old bridge and install the new bridge. My wife and I watched the project from the start, day after day, dawn to dusk, on our Chromebooks and our computers, keeping them on all day while we did our normal retired life things, even lunch, dinner and while watching TV.

We’d like to especially thank the west camera excavator operators do the most wonderful job of removing the old bridge detritus. A multiton machine moved like it was part of their bodies. Great job.

Next, it’s time to say goodbye to all the wonderful machines that did all the work. Humans really know how to make machines – that is our legacy.

And, finally, the city of Portland, which decided on this kind of project. It was a bold move that saved the people who use Interstate 295 time and agony. Maybe they can use the same idea on some of the other projects to come.

Tony and Bonnie Scarpelli

Portland

