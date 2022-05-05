The number of patients hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 spiked Thursday to 193, the highest level since late February.

Maine’s patient count rose by 24 individuals, or 14 percent, in the past 24 hours after gradually rising over the past few weeks from about 100 to 169. Of the patients hospitalized Thursday morning, 33 were in critical care and three were on ventilators.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported 699 new cases Thursday, a potentially positive sign after two straight days of more than 1,000 new infections.

A sharp increase in new cases over the past three weeks resulted in Maine having the highest infection rate among all states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

As of Wednesday, Maine had reported 372 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, nearly three times higher than the national average of 130 cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine is followed closely by Rhode Island, Vermont and New York.

Infections have spiked over the past few weeks in Maine and other Northeast states as new and more contagious versions of the virus spread across the region. The omicron BA.2 subvariant and two closely related subvariants – BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 – now account for 80 percent of the new infections in Maine, according to data released by the state.

