MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBI.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs, but Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4).

ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 7: Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season – both three-run shots – as Colorado beat Washington in Denver.

Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.

Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double.

NOTES

TWINS: Minnesota Manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night’s game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19. A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.

WHITE SOX: Chicago placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised right hand.

Vaughn has not played since he was struck by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers on Friday. He is batting .283 with four home runs and a team-leading 12 RBI in 16 games. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, Vaughn hit .235 with 15 homers and 48 RBI as a rookie last season.