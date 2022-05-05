DENVER — The Nashville Predators will start goaltender Connor Ingram in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Ingram replaced David Rittich during Game 1 after Rittich surrendered five first-period goals Tuesday as Colorado cruised to a 7-2 win. Ingram allowed two goals and stopped 30 shots in his NHL postseason debut.

The Predators are without top goaltender Juuse Saros, who is sidelined by a lower-body injury. Coach John Hynes remains hopeful Saros could be back in the series.

“That’s still a work in progress,” Hynes said. “I wouldn’t rule it out at this point.”

Ingram made three appearances for Nashville during the regular season. He became the second goaltender in team history to win in his NHL debut (Oct. 24 at Minnesota), joining the company of Pekka Rinne.

The 25-year-old Ingram spent most of the season with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, where he notched 30 wins and five shutouts.

“We knew when Juuse wasn’t going to be there that we felt that we had two guys that will give us a chance to win,” Hynes said. “He made some good saves. He saw a variety different things, had some point-blank shots, had some odd-man rushes, some traffic and things like that. He looked calm.”

Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano was sidelined Thursday because of an upper-body injury. Cogliano scored a short-handed goal in Game 1.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAMES

WILD 6, BLUES 2: Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick, Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and Minnesota beat visiting St. Louis to tie the series 1-1.

Frederic Gaudreau and Kaprizov scored on the power play for the Wild, who went 0 for 6 with the man advantage in their 4-0 defeat in Game 1 and were 1 for 9 against the Blues over three regular-season losses.

The Blues, who lost defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to injury after he blocked a shot with the side of his face in the first period, didn’t score on Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury until Jordan Kyrou’s rebound midway through the second on a power play. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues.

Game 3 is Friday night in St. Louis.

OILERS 6, KINGS 0: Mike Smith bounced back with a perfect 30-save night and Edmonton beat visiting Los Angeles to even the first-round series through two games.

Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Ryan McLeod had one of each and Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Connor McDavid added two assists.

Smith, who made the fatal puck-handling mistake that led to Edmonton’s 4-3 loss in Game 1 on Monday, completed his fifth playoff shutout.

Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for the Kings.

Game 3 is Friday night in Los Angeles.