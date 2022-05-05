Belfast-based singer-songwriter Becca Biggs releases her debut solo album “Genie” on Friday.
She’s been dropping tracks on streaming platforms over the past few weeks, and the latest one is “I Can’t Take It.”
With acoustic and electric guitars, bass and drums, the song is a rallying proclamation for conquering negative thoughts and the drug- and gun-filled world around us.
“Genie” will be available on Friday at beccabiggs.com. You can follow Biggs on Facebook and Instagram and see her live at Ada’s Kitchen in Rockland on May 14. Click here for details.
Here’s “I Can’t Take It:”
