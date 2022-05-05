NEW HIRES

Sarah Dodge has joined the Portland Housing Authority as director of finance. Dodge previously worked for the Maine Office of the State Auditor.

Seacoast Hand Therapy, of Scarborough, has announced two hires. June Leary has been hired as a physical therapist with a specialty in oncology rehab. Leary brings over 20 years of experience in lymphedema management. In addition, Maggie Ottoson has joined the practice as an administrative assistant.

Amber Maurais has joined Portland-based Aquarius Property Management as residential property manager. Maurais is responsible for all of Aquarius’ residential management portfolio operations.

Joe Schmidt has been hired as director of programs for the Bill of Rights Institute. Schmidt, who began his career as a classroom teacher, has served the Maine Department of Education for the past five years and has become a leading national advocate for social studies education.

Melissa Arndt has been hired as director of marketing and communications at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Arndt has worked in Maine for the past 27 years, most recently providing strategic communications leadership for statewide and regional nonprofit organizations.

Eastern Maine Development Corp. has hired Christopher Paradis to its procurement technical assistance center team. Paradis previously spent more than a decade promoting workforce development with the Maine Community College System.

PROMOTIONS

Katie Clark, former director of communications, has been named canon for communications for the Episcopal Diocese of Maine. Clark leads the communications office for the diocese, which encompasses the diocesan website, email communications, social media, podcast and video production, and media relations. Clark also serves in a communications role for the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has announced the following promotions:

Stephanie Emery has been promoted to assistant branch manager at the Biddeford Branch. Emery joined the Biddeford team as a customer relationship officer in 2021. She previously held supervisory positions within the banking industry.

Devyn Butler has been named a customer relationship officer. Butler joined the South Portland branch in 2020 as an associate.

Emily Dubois has been promoted to retail loan officer. Dubois joined the Scarborough branch in 2018 and has held various positions, most recently customer relationship officer.

Casey Dunham has been promoted to customer relationship officer at the Biddeford branch. Dunham joined the Saco branch as a teller in 2017. He was promoted to customer relationship associate in 2019.

Tony LeBlanc has transitioned to retail loan officer. LeBlanc began with the bank in 2001 as a residential and commercial loan officer at the Scarborough branch.

Elaine Tito has been promoted to officer, accounting team lead. Tito joined the bank in 1997. She was promoted to senior staff accountant in 2012.

GENERAL

Alison Beyea has stepped down as executive director of the ACLU of Maine after eight years leading Maine’s civil rights and civil liberties organization. Beyea came to the ACLU of Maine from the University of Maine School of Law, where she was director of admissions and adjunct professor of juvenile law.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Fork Food Lab in Portland has added three new members to its board of directors:

Penny Jordan is a fourth-generation farmer in Cape Elizabeth, which she and her siblings operate. Jordan was instrumental in starting the Cape Farm Alliance. She has been a member of the Maine Farm Bureau since 2009.

Hema Narayanan is founder of Epicurious Foods and a former managing partner of Life Alive Cafe in Boston.

Lynne Wilkie is a sales executive with career experience in the food and beverage industry, and has held the role of vice president in various capacities over the past decade.

Monika Bissell, president of the Maine College of Health Professions, has been elected president of the Consortium of Hospital-Affiliated Colleges and Universities. Bissell brings experience as a New Hampshire state government bureau chief and academic. She has served as president since 2016 and is a recognized voice for health care education in Maine.

RETIREMENTS

Joanne Crepeau, chief executive of Girl Scouts of Maine, has announced her retirement after nearly two decades of dedication and leadership. Crepeau will retire in May. A search for a new CEO is underway. During her tenure, Crepeau created innovative opportunities and financial assistance for countless girls across the state of Maine.

