SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Abby Miner hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Jordan Strum pitched a four-hitter as the University of New England beat Salve Regina, 2-0, on the first day of the Commonwealth Coast Conference softball tournament on Thursday.

The third-seeded Nor’easters improve to 18-21 and will play second-seeded Western New England in a winners’ bracket game at 11 a.m. Friday. The No. 6 Seahawks (17-21) go into the losers’ bracket.

For UNE, Makenzy Herron reached on a one-out single before Miner connected for her seventh home run of the season.

USM SPLITS: Morgan Moulton and Madison Day each doubled home two runs, and second-seeded Southern Maine stayed alive in the double-elimination Little East Conference softball tournament with a 6-2 win Thursday night against sixth-seeded Plymouth State in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Moulton gave the Huskies (24-15) a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and Day’s double in the third inning made it 4-0. Day scored on a bunt single by Lauren Merrill.

Moulton also was the winning pitcher, holding Plymouth State to five hits.

USM dropped into the losers’ bracket earlier Thursday when third-seeded UMass Dartmouth overcame a 6-0 deficit to beat the Huskies, 11-6.

Day’s three-run double highlighted a six-run second inning for USM, which plays another elimination game Friday afternoon against Castleton State.

SIMMONS 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Shannon McMahon went 3 for 3 with a home run and Maddie Castigliego pitched a one-hitter as Simmons (25-11-1) beat St. Joseph’s (18-17) in the double-elimination Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament in Boston.

Sylvia Foley broke up Castigliego’s bid for a perfect game with a leadoff double in the sixth.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 10, USM 6: The top-seeded Wolves (15-4) scored eight goals from free position and used a 5-0 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally past the fourth-seeded Huskies (11-8) in a Little East Conference semifinal in Danbury, Connecticut.

Kate Colvin and Evelyn Hinkley each scored twice for Southern Maine.

BASEBALL

ELMS 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Josh Nohily hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the fifth-seeded Blazers (16-18) beat the top-seeded Monks (28-13) in the double-elimination Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament in Standish.

The Monks were held to seven hits – all singles – by two Elms pitchers. They’ll need two wins Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship round.

USM 8, BATES 4: Tom Vesosky’s two-run single capped a four-run second inning, and Arlo Pike later added a two-run homer as the Huskies (22-16) defeated the Bobcats (7-26) in Lewiston.

Lucas Francis got the win in relief, allowing five hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Attal drove in two runs and Kevin Lucey went 3 for 4 for Bates.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MISSISSIPPI: Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new contract running through 2026 after leading the Rebels to their first NCAA tournament in 15 years.

The school announced the new deal but didn’t disclose details.

McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to its first NCAA tournament since 2007 in her fourth season. The Rebels set a single-season school record with 142 blocked shots and held 10 opponents under 50 points.

Ole Miss won 10 Southeastern Conference games and had its best league finish since 1993. A No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press poll on Jan. 24 was the Rebels’ first appearance since 2007.

Center Shakira Austin became the highest drafted Ole Miss player when she was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in the April WNBA draft.

