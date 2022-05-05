Charlotte Donovan struck out seven and walked two in a one-hitter, leading Biddeford to a 2-0 victory over Windham in a Class A South softball game Thursday in Biddeford.

Donovan and Laura Perreault scored Biddeford’s runs against Windham’s Brooke Gerry on a pair of errors in the fifth inning. Gerry allowed five hits and struck out 10.

Biddeford, the defending regional champion and the No. 2 team in the Varsity Maine poll, improved to 4-0.

Hanna Heanssler notched the only hit for the Eagles (3-2).

BASEBALL

FREEPORT 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Blaine Cockburn struck out 10 and combined with Gus Wing on a three-hitter as the Falcons (6-1) shut out the Patriots (3-4) in Freeport.

Aaron Converse went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Colin Mulry had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

CHEVERUS 10, NOBLE 0: Brian Connolly allowed only three hits as the Stags (2-3) topped the Knights (4-2) in Portland.

Richard Tremble led Cheverus with two hits. Noah Kennedy-Jensen had two RBI and Jacob Lucier hit a double.

THORNTON ACADEMY 19, DEERING 0: Nic Frink, John Rohner, Christian Schaffer, Michael McLeer, Jack Cote and Wyatt Light all drove in two runs for the Golden Trojans (5-1) in a five-inning win over the Rams (0-7) in Saco.

