Charlotte Donovan struck out seven and walked two in a one-hitter, leading Biddeford to a 2-0 victory over Windham in a Class A South softball game Thursday in Biddeford.
Donovan and Laura Perreault scored Biddeford’s runs against Windham’s Brooke Gerry on a pair of errors in the fifth inning. Gerry allowed five hits and struck out 10.
Biddeford, the defending regional champion and the No. 2 team in the Varsity Maine poll, improved to 4-0.
Hanna Heanssler notched the only hit for the Eagles (3-2).
BASEBALL
FREEPORT 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Blaine Cockburn struck out 10 and combined with Gus Wing on a three-hitter as the Falcons (6-1) shut out the Patriots (3-4) in Freeport.
Aaron Converse went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Colin Mulry had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.
CHEVERUS 10, NOBLE 0: Brian Connolly allowed only three hits as the Stags (2-3) topped the Knights (4-2) in Portland.
Richard Tremble led Cheverus with two hits. Noah Kennedy-Jensen had two RBI and Jacob Lucier hit a double.
THORNTON ACADEMY 19, DEERING 0: Nic Frink, John Rohner, Christian Schaffer, Michael McLeer, Jack Cote and Wyatt Light all drove in two runs for the Golden Trojans (5-1) in a five-inning win over the Rams (0-7) in Saco.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Class A football coaches intrigued by out-of-state games
-
Sports
Thursday’s high school roundup: Biddeford outduels Windham, 2-0
-
Nation & World
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
-
Business
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
-
Business
Wall Street, tech investors back Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter with $7 billion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.