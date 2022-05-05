LISBON — The Lisbon baseball team exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning Thursday to notch an 11-0 home victory over Telstar.

The result marked the third straight shutout victory for Lisbon (4-0), which got a win from Mason Booker on the mound. Hunter Brissette recorded a single, a double and a triple for the Greyhounds, and Jimmy Fitzsimmons added a single and a triple of his own.

Matt Doyle took the loss for Telstar (1-5), which fell to its fifth consecutive defeat.

FREEPORT 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Blaine Cockburn struck out 10 and combined with Gus Wing on a three-hitter as the Falcons (6-1) shut out the Patriots (3-4) in Freeport.

Aaron Converse went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Colin Mulry had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

SOFTBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, MT. ARARAT 2: Kathryne Clay went the distance with nine strikeouts, adding three hits and three RBI at the plate to help the Capers (4-2) beat the Eagles (1-4) in Topsham.

Kat Callahan also had three RBI for Cape. Hannah Mosher and Dana Schwartz added two hits apiece for the Capers.

Morgan Ruff had a pair of singles for Mt. Ararat, and Reagan Robertson belted a two-run double.

