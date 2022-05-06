Fox News icon Tucker Carlson recently had a guest on his show promoting the idea that men can increase their testosterone levels by tanning their testicles. This bit was designed to appeal to the fears of white men who believe they are in danger of losing their power to the effete elite.

The bow-tied blowhard has made millions with his angry chauvinist message, just as Rush Limbaugh did before him. Remember when Rush referred to feminists as “feminazis” and told an African-American caller that she should hang up and take the bone out of her nose? He also said, “When women got the right to vote it all went downhill. Because that’s when votes started being cast with emotion and maternal instincts that government ought to reflect.”

Donald Trump, of course, loves these guys because he pushes the same angry message of victimhood. He even awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a crass move that tarnished the meaning of the award.

Carlson, Limbaugh and Trump are (were) all media celebrities skilled at using their platforms to amass power and wealth, truth and decency be damned. They also groove on Putin, the autocrat who shows his “strength” by trying to destroy other countries, murdering innocent civilians in the process. These men are not, by any measure, “real men;” rather, they are cowardly bullies.

Let me give you a prime example of a real man who used his media influence to celebrate our humanity: Mr. Rogers. Here are just a few of his sayings:

“Real strength has to do with helping others.”

“The greatest gift you ever give is your honest self.”

“It’s not so much what you have in life that matters. It’s what you do with what you have.”

“Mutual caring relationships require kindness and patience, joy in the achievements of others, confidence in oneself and the ability to give without undue thought of gain.”

“There are three ways to ultimate success. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. The third is to be kind.”

“I like you just the way you are.”

In 1969 when Black Americans in many states were still prevented from swimming alongside white people, on an episode of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, he broke the color line by putting his feet in a pool alongside a black character on the show.

Fred Rogers, it should be noted, was a Republican. He was also an ordained minister. Compare his philosophy with that of, say, Tucker Carlson or Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin. Would Mr. Rogers be embraced by the leaders of today’s Republican Party? Would he feel at home among white Christian evangelicals who bash immigrants and gay people? Would he be a frequent guest on Fox News?

Fred Rogers used to sing, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.” Well, America, we need to rethink what it means to be a real man. And we need more people like Mr. Rogers in our neighborhoods.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

