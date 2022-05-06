Noble scored four runs in the fifth inning, then survived a seventh-inning rally to send South Portland to its first loss, 4-3, in a Class A South baseball game Friday in North Berwick.

Devin Place, who came on to get the final out for Noble (5-2) in the seventh, hit a two-run double after Dominic Dumont and winning pitcher Maksim Masse each drove in a run.

Johnny Poole, Alex Domingos and Jack Houle drove in runs for South Portland (6-1), the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine top 10.

YORK 5, YARMOUTH 4: Brody Gullison doubled with one out in the seventh inning, then scored on a single by Hayden Henriksen as the Wildcats (5-3) beat the Clippers (4-3) in York.

Yarmouth took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-run single by Matt Robichaud, and then made it 4-1 in the fourth on a home run by Gibby Sullivan and a squeeze bunt Matt Gautreau.

York tied it with three in the fifth, as Henriksen hit a two-run single and scored on an error.

Jack Joyce doubled home a run in the first inning for the Wildcats.

York reliever Luke Doughty struck out four over the final two innings. He pitched out of a jam with runners on second and third in the seventh.

GORHAM 17, BONNY EAGLE 5: Gorham (5-2) took advantage of control problems to score 12 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Bonny Eagle (1-6) at Standish.

Mason Finck finished with three of Gorham’s 14 hits. Quinn Dillon, winning pitcher Kyle Skolfield and Caleb Hendrix each added two hits.

Mason Ryan had three hits for the Scots.

FREEPORT 8, LAKE REGION 1: Blaine Cockburn doubled home Keegan Shea in the second inning and scored on an error, starting the Falcons (7-1) on their way to a win over the Lakers (2-5) at Freeport.

Cockburn, Shea and Aaron Converse all had multiple-hit games for Freeport.

Jacob Chadbourne led Lake Region with two hits.

POLAND 6, WELLS 3: Hunter Gibson pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run while striking out eight batters, and added two hits at the plate as the Knights (4-2) held off the Warriors (2-4) in Poland.

Wells opened the game with a run in the top of the first before Poland countered with three in the bottom half and another run in the second. The Knights made it 6-1 in the fifth, but the Warriors tried rallying with two runs in the top of the seventh.

LACROSSE

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 13, BONNY EAGLE 9: Drew Sayler and Aiden MacFawn matched Gibson with two hits apiece for Poland. Devin Brown had three hits, including a double, and all three RBIs for Wells.

Vinny Lupardo scored six goals to lead the 26ers (2-3) to a win over the Scots (2-5) in Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester/Poland held a 7-6 lead at halftime before outscoring Bonny Eagle 3-0 in the third quarter.

