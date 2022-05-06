Really? Sen. Susan Collins feels that the leaked votes of arch-conservatives Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh overturning Roe v. Wade were “completely inconsistent” with what they said to her office? Completely ignoring that they were nominated by a president whose stated objective was to overturn Roe, a president who Collins also helped dodge impeachment because he had “learned … a pretty big lesson”?

That’s like the famous scene in “Casablanca” where the corrupt Capt. Renault closes down Rick’s Cafe because he is “shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here,” just before the croupier hands him his winnings.

It also raises the question: Is our esteemed senator extremely gullible and, frankly, not very bright (a reasonably bright 5-year-old could have seen this coming), or does she, like our former president, have a problem with the truth?

Mark Mills

Windham

