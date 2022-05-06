As an attorney and a lifelong Democrat, I strongly support Jonathan Sahrbeck for reelection as Cumberland County District Attorney.

I’m a criminal defense lawyer with experience working with Mainers suffering from substance abuse disorders, mental illness, trauma and many times a combination. Some face other systemic challenges due to their marginalization based on their socioeconomic, race, or immigration status. Based on my experience, I wanted to share my perspective from the trenches.

Jonathan Sahrbeck has done an outstanding job in Cumberland County to address these issues. He has increased the use of alternatives to incarceration and prioritizes the use of restorative justice. He has built and empowered a team of prosecutors and support staff who are responsive and organized and guided the office through the unprecedented safety and logistical issues of the pandemic. That’s quite a first term, and he deserves another to make even more progress.

Jonathan has shown impressive collaboration with the community and advocacy groups. He doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk, and our communities in Cumberland County will be safer and healthier with his continued leadership. I urge Democratic primary voters to support Jonathan Sahrbeck for D.A. on June 14.

Ben Tucker,

Brunswick

