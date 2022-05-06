has joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, with an office in Scarborough, at their Auburn location.

Bourget grew up in Lewiston, and attended Lewiston High School. He comes from a military family involved in the shoe shop industry and the textile industry in the Twin Cities. Although he was not in the military, he worked for Bath Iron Works for 15 years before moving to Florida. He then decided to continue his education at ITT-Technical Institute in Lake Mary, Florida, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. His return to Maine led him to further his education at Central Maine Community College in Auburn, graduating with an associate’s degree. He then worked in the medical field off and on for the last 10 years. He enjoyed the busy environment working with patients and the people he was employed with.

Bourget currently resides in Lewiston and is affiliated with the National Technical Honor Society. His hobbies include physical fitness, reading, walking and learning more about the human body. Karate is his passion with regards to how it works and how to keep fit.

Bourget comes to Fontaine with his real estate sales agent license and looks forward to dedicating his time helping both buyers and sellers navigate their real estate goals.

