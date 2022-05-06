According to April datasets from Zillow, the current, average Maine home value has moved the state up a notch in overall New England sale prices. At $349,000, we are above Vermont ($341,000) and now, Connecticut ($348,000), but still below New Hampshire, Rhode Island ($418,000) and Massachusetts ($566,000).

784 OCEAN AVE. — $445,000

3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,632 SF

On a .34 AC lot on sightly busy, outer Ocean Ave., this sunny Cape has landscaping, deck and firepit to enjoy this summer, along with a number of updates in heat pumps and heat pump water tank, restored hardwood floors and new bamboo flooring, smart heating registers, NEST and Google RING security doorbell. Find bonus space for entertaining, working or exercising in the dry, partially finished basement. Listed by Jennifer Sweeney, Town & Shore. See the full listing.

105 FOUR WINDS RD. — $550,000

3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2,487 SF

Tucked into the neighborhood behind Evergreen Cemetery, this 60s-era split-level has cascading mirrors in the entryway, psychedelic wood grain kitchen cabinets, and a bathroom with pink tile, pink toilet, and gold foil wallpaper, plus a sunken living room with a propane fireplace. Enjoy the quarter-acre lot with a large deck and fenced yard; new boiler, windows and siding, according to the listing. Listed by Heidi Nottonson, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

45 EASTERN PROMENADE, APT. 1E — $671,000

2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,178 SF

Portland House Condominiums is a prominent building on the southern turn of the Eastern Prom. This unit, which comes with a dedicated parking spot, has ocean views, an open living/dining area and galley kitchen and a primary bedroom with private bath. Monthly HOA fees ($745) cover heat, hot water, cable, and internet, plus community amenities like a patio with grilling area, large common room, and a workout room. Listed by Mary Cuellar of RE/MAX® Shoreline. See the full listing.

