The People Plus month-long online Music in April auction culminated in an hour-long event last Friday, hosted by Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton and retired Membership Coordinator Frank Connors, that featured items including a Chinese dinner and a soup of the month. People Plus is extending its gratitude to its sponsors, members and community partners, which led to the senior center raising $54,000 at the auction to support programs and outreach. Contributed photo via People Plus

 

