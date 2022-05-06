The grass is greening, the birds are singing and it’s time to move the local markets from their winter quarters to the fresh outdoors.

Here are some venues for fresh local foods:

Brunswick

The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust returns to Crystal Springs Farm, 277 Pleasant Hill Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday from May 7 to Oct. 9. The market is one of the largest in Maine with over 30 vendors offering fresh local products including flowers, mushrooms, artisanal baked goods and prepared foods.

The Brunswick Farmers Market operates on the Mall in Brunswick at Park Row from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays from May 3 to Nov. 22, with 17 or more vendors offering freshly harvested and prepared foods.

Bath

The Bath Market is open at 61 Commercial St. in Waterfront Park from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May to October, offering 27 vendors that include coffees and cheeses.

Yarmouth

The Yarmouth Market, Bickford Pavilion at 1 Railroad Square, is open from 3-6 p.m. every Thursday from May to October. Along with 20 vendors, there’s live music and a food truck.

Durham

The Durham Farmers Market at the Pavilion in Durham Central Park is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, when craft and art markets will also be onsite from April to November. The farmers market only is also open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays from April to mid-October.

Cumberland

The Cumberland Summer Market runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 290 Tuttle Road, outside Town Hall, from May 14 to Oct. 29, with offerings that include coffees, teas and spices.

Falmouth

The Falmouth Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from May 18 to Oct. 26, at 22 Hat Trick Drive behind Walmart, where flowers, fresh oysters and handmade gifts can be purchased.

Freeport

Makers on Main begins May 7 with food and craft vendors along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday from May through September. This year will see the addition of Food Truck Frolic in the parking lot behind the Freeport Historical Society and the Freeport Oyster Bar. More information can be found at visitfreeport.com/makersonmain.

Food and other news

Breakfast is now being served to the public as well as in-house guests at 165 (the former Brunswick Inn) from 7-9 a.m. weekdays and 7-10 a.m. on weekends. The menu includes homemade pastries, the famous Park Row Kitchen granola, egg dishes, French toast and pancakes. Many of the items are locally sourced.

