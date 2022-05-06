SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center is hosting their 15th annual Snowy Egret 5K at the end of the month.

For 2022, the 15th annual race will have both a virtual and an in-person component. This is an important fundraiser for the 50th anniversary of the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center. This event is one of the many events the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center is hosting this summer.

The in-person event takes place on May 30, the race begins at 9 a.m., and registration opens at 7 a.m. Registration is at Peterson Field on Old Blue Point Rd, Scarborough Marsh. The race is at Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center, 92 Pine Point Road. Registration ends on May 27 at 3 p.m.

The virtual sign-up is a 5K people do on their own. Those who sign up can run or walk the race and can do the race any time between May 21 and June 4. Then upload results once complete. To register for both the in-person and virtual 5K, the cost is $25 plus a $2.45 signup fee.

T-shirts are available for the first 100 adult registrants for both the in-person and virtual races. Those who signed up before April 20 will receive a special commemorative T-shirt for the 50th anniversary of the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center. The center will have pickup days for participants at the Scarborough Marsh and Falmouth before the race.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, the center is hosting unique events and commemorations of this historical season. The 50th anniversary celebration will take place at The Landing at Pine Point on July 21. In August, residents can join the center for a Snowy Egret Family Fun Day and a season ending cleanup will take place at the end of the summer. The center is looking for volunteers throughout the season.

To sign up or for more information on the Snowy Egret 5K check out the Maine Audubon online at https://maineaudubon.org/news/events/snowy-egret-5k-2/

Stay updated on the 50th-anniversary activities by checking out the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center website at https://maineaudubon.org/

