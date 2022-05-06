TENNIS

In a clash of generations, Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury to defeat his idol Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Alcaraz, 19, recovered from a bad ankle twist early in the second set to earn his first victory against the 21-time Grand Slam champion, marking what could be the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish tennis.

Alcaraz, considered by many in Spain as Nadal’s successor, will play his first Madrid final against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who eased past Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 6-4.

It was Nadal’s first loss to a Spaniard in six years, since losing to Fernando Verdasco at the 2016 Australian Open.

• U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will return from hernia surgery to play at the Geneva Open after getting a wild card from tournament organizers.

The second-ranked Russian will use the clay-court event, which runs from May 14-21, to prepare for the French Open, which starts May 22.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Hurly Long of Germany was the halfway leader at the British Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Tournament host Danny Willett was among seven players within two strokes of Long, who is in his first season on the European tour.

Long shot a 4-under 68 to move to 9 under overall, a shot ahead of Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhalt.

PGA: Jason Day shot a 3-under 67 in steady rain to expand his lead to three shots midway through the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds and relishing the chance to relax and watch the rest of the field try to stay dry. Rain was expected the rest of the day, with more rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind Saturday and even colder temperatures Sunday.

Max Homa was Day’s closest pursuer among the morning starters after a 66 left him at 7 under.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2024-25 season.

The former Arsenal midfielder has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification for the first time in five years. With four games left, the north London club is in fourth place.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking over the job.

Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement that Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision.

Ventrelle took over as team president on an interim basis last July after Marc Badain resigned. Ventrelle was promoted to the full-time role after the season ended in January.

