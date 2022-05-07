Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on Roe v. Wade says the right of women to control their own bodies was based on a right to privacy, which does not exist. Let that sink in.
Alito lists other rights based on privacy: birth control, interracial marriage and gay rights, including same-sex marriage. He says, essentially, “Don’t worry, there is no threat to those rights.”
How will the post-Roe enforcement work? State legislatures can pass laws requiring women of childbearing age to take a monthly pregnancy test and submit it to a registry. (A bill creating a registry of women seeking an abortion was proposed in Oklahoma this session but wasn’t heard in committee.) Then what – government-overseen exams every month? Informants and bounty hunters turning in those who they suspect of looking for abortions? Jailing women until the babies are born?
Comedians enjoy roasting Sen. Susan Collins’ pathetic reaction of shock at being lied to by lying liars, but it’s deadly serious. She has embarrassed herself and Maine, and threatened the lives of all women in this country. And guys, remember DNA? No more abortion means lots of child support for 18 years.
Collins can do one of two things: Work to codify Roe, or resign.
Christine Carter
Falmouth
