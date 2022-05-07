CHICAGO — Clayton Kershaw dominated over seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-0 in the opener of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Freddie Freeman doubled three times and scored twice, helping the NL West leaders win for the 16th time in 21 games. Austin Barnes homered and drove in three runs.

Kershaw (4-0) gave up five hits, struck out two and walked one. The three-time Cy Young Award winner bounced back from a tough-luck loss to Detroit in which he surpassed Hall of Famer Don Sutton as the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader.

Kershaw combined with two relievers on Los Angeles’ third shutout of the season. The twinbill was part of a makeup from Friday’s rainout.

Barnes hit a solo drive in the fourth against Drew Smyly and added a two-run single in the eighth. Justin Turner drove in two with a double in the fifth, making it 4-0 and the Dodgers continued to roll along coming off a two-game sweep of San Francisco in which they outscored their rivals by a combined 12-2.

NOTES

POSTPONEMENTS: The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed for a second straight day because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area.

The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up the game Monday at 1:05 p.m.

They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m.

This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.

• For the second straight day, the game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to rain. Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday.

The first game will start at 12:35 p.m., with the second game following immediately afterward. The game that was postponed Friday night was rescheduled for Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.

Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Mets on Saturday against Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93). Sunday’s originally scheduled starters were Chris Bassitt (3-2, 2.61) for New York against Zach Eflin (1-2, 4.50).