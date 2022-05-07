SCARBOROUGH — Eric Swenson allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked four as Scarborough beat Biddeford 2-0 in a baseball game on Saturday.

T.J. Liponis had a double for Scarborough (4-2)

Kyle Dion allowed one earned run on eight hits, while striking out six and walking one in six innings for Biddeford.

KENNEBUNK 5, CHEVERUS 1: David York had two hits and three RBI, Quinn MacDonald allowed four hits and struck out eight and the Rams (4-2-1) beat the Stags (2-4) in Kennebunk.

George Lazos hit a triple and scored the go-ahead run off a hit by Isaac Jensen.

Richard Tremble singled and scored the lone run for Cheverus.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, FALMOUTH 1: Cody Bowker gave up three hits and struck out 10 in six innings, and had two hits and four RBI to power the Trojans (6-1) past the Navigators (5-1) in Falmouth.

Nicholas Frink had two hits and two RBI for Thornton Academy. Brady Graffam added three hits and one RBI.

Ethan Hendry hit a solo home run for Falmouth.

WELLS 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4: The Warriors (3-4) scored five runs in the top of the second and beat Patriots (3-5) in Gray.

Zach Carpenter had a home run, a double and three RBI for Wells, while Spencer Carpenter and Santiago Fitch-Cury both had two hits.

Ian Libby went 4 for 4 with two RBI for Gray-New Gloucester.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 29, DEERING 2: Emilie Way had five hits and eight RBI, and Andrea DiMauro pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Red Riots (4-3) rolled past the Rams (0-6) in Portland.

DiMauro, Elise Connor, Delaney Whitten, Eliza House and Ella Nickerson had three RBI each.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 13, WELLS 9: Heather Nevels had two triples and four RBI and the Patriots (2-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat the Warriors (2-5) in Gray.

Morgan Curtis, Caitlin Taylor and Maisie Lerrette had two hits each for Gray-New Gloucester (2-6). Skye Chandler added a two-run double.

Chloe Carbonneau went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Wells, while Delani Brown had a double and single, knocking in a pair of runs.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

OAK HILL/LISBON/MONMOUTH 13, PORTLAND 9: Tiger Hopkins scored four goals and the Raiders (6-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-3) in Wales.

Travis Caron and Lukas Bergeron both had three goals and an assist for Oak Hill.

Carlos Braceras had three goals for Portland.

— Nathan Fourner of the Lewiston Sun Journal contributed to this report

