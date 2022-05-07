STANDISH — Bridget Collins, Shauna Clark and Carson Battaglia scored fourth-quarter goals and the St. Joseph’s women’s lacrosse team held on to beat Johnson & Wales 10-9 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

The Monks improved to 20-0 and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. The tournament bracket will be announced Monday. Johnson & Wales drops to 15-7.

St. Joseph’s trailed 6-3 at the half, but scored four straight goals to take the lead. Johnson & Wales took the lead back on a pair of goals by Taina Gamory.

Collins had three goals for the Monks, while Battaglia and Lydia Dexter had two each for St. Joseph’s. Gamory had five goals for Johnson & Wales.

BASEBALL

UMASS LOWELL 5, MAINE 2: Joshua Becker allowed two runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two in eight innings as the Riverhawks (20-25, 10-13 America East) beat Maine (24-15, 20-3) to end the Black Bears’ 14-game winning streak, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Jacob Humphrey was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI for UMass Lowell.

Connor Goodman and Quinn McDaniel each had two hits and an RBI for Maine.

SOFTBALL

MIDDLEBURY 7, COLBY 2: Noelle Ruschil hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as the Panthers (20-9) eliminated the Mules (19-15) from the NESCAC tournament in Medford, Massachusetts.

Ruschil had five RBI for Middlebury. Megan Fox added a two-run double in the first inning.

Amanda Cabral had a sacrifice fly and Jackie Hill had an RBI double for Colby.

HARTFORD 6, MAINE 2: Julianna Kocenski hit a three-run home run in the first inning as the Hawks (16-30, 5-13 America East) beat the Black Bears (8-35, 4-12) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Grace McGouldrick scored on a sac fly by Izzy Nieblas in the first inning and Katie Jo Moery scored in the second for Maine.