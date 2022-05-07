STANDISH — Bridget Collins, Shauna Clark and Carson Battaglia scored fourth-quarter goals and the St. Joseph’s women’s lacrosse team held on to beat Johnson & Wales 10-9 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
The Monks improved to 20-0 and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. The tournament bracket will be announced Monday. Johnson & Wales drops to 15-7.
St. Joseph’s trailed 6-3 at the half, but scored four straight goals to take the lead. Johnson & Wales took the lead back on a pair of goals by Taina Gamory.
Collins had three goals for the Monks, while Battaglia and Lydia Dexter had two each for St. Joseph’s. Gamory had five goals for Johnson & Wales.
BASEBALL
UMASS LOWELL 5, MAINE 2: Joshua Becker allowed two runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two in eight innings as the Riverhawks (20-25, 10-13 America East) beat Maine (24-15, 20-3) to end the Black Bears’ 14-game winning streak, in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Jacob Humphrey was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI for UMass Lowell.
Connor Goodman and Quinn McDaniel each had two hits and an RBI for Maine.
SOFTBALL
MIDDLEBURY 7, COLBY 2: Noelle Ruschil hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as the Panthers (20-9) eliminated the Mules (19-15) from the NESCAC tournament in Medford, Massachusetts.
Ruschil had five RBI for Middlebury. Megan Fox added a two-run double in the first inning.
Amanda Cabral had a sacrifice fly and Jackie Hill had an RBI double for Colby.
HARTFORD 6, MAINE 2: Julianna Kocenski hit a three-run home run in the first inning as the Hawks (16-30, 5-13 America East) beat the Black Bears (8-35, 4-12) in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Grace McGouldrick scored on a sac fly by Izzy Nieblas in the first inning and Katie Jo Moery scored in the second for Maine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Kershaw dominant as Dodgers beat Cubs in first game of doubleheader
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Capitals cruise to take 2-1 series lead over Panthers
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus wave this fall could infect 100 million, administration warns
-
Nation & World
Sinn Fein hails ‘new era’ as it wins Northern Ireland vote
-
Nation & World
Less immigrant labor in U.S. contributing to price hikes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.