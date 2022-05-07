STANDISH — Bridget Collins, Shauna Clark and Carson Battaglia scored fourth-quarter goals and the St. Joseph’s women’s lacrosse team held on to beat Johnson & Wales 10-9 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

The Monks improved to 20-0 and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. The tournament bracket will be announced Monday. Johnson & Wales drops to 15-7.

St. Joseph’s trailed 6-3 at the half, but scored four straight goals to take the lead. Johnson & Wales took the lead back on a pair of goals by Taina Gamory.

Collins had three goals for the Monks, while Battaglia and Lydia Dexter had two each for St. Joseph’s. Gamory had five goals for Johnson & Wales.

BASEBALL

UMASS LOWELL 5, MAINE 2: Joshua Becker allowed two runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two in eight innings as the Riverhawks (20-25, 10-13 America East) beat Maine (24-15, 20-3) to end the Black Bears’ 14-game winning streak, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Jacob Humphrey was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI for UMass Lowell.

Connor Goodman and Quinn McDaniel each had two hits and an RBI for Maine.

SOFTBALL

MIDDLEBURY 7, COLBY 2: Noelle Ruschil hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as the Panthers (20-9) eliminated the Mules (19-15) from the NESCAC tournament in Medford, Massachusetts.

Ruschil had five RBI for Middlebury. Megan Fox added a two-run double in the first inning.

Amanda Cabral had a sacrifice fly and Jackie Hill had an RBI double for Colby.

HARTFORD 6, MAINE 2: Julianna Kocenski hit a three-run home run in the first inning as the Hawks (16-30, 5-13 America East) beat the Black Bears (8-35, 4-12) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Grace McGouldrick scored on a sac fly by Izzy Nieblas in the first inning and Katie Jo Moery scored in the second for Maine.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles