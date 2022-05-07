SOCCER

Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the English Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.

The sale price of $3.1 billion for the reigning Club World Cup winner and 2021 European champion is the most lucrative ever for a sports team worldwide but Abramovich cannot receive the proceeds, which he hopes will go to a foundation for the victims of the war. A further $2.2 billion has been committed to invest in Chelsea’s teams and stadiums after two months of rapid negotiations to sell the west London club since Russia invaded Ukraine.

After several rival bids were rejected, Chelsea said on Saturday that buyout terms were agreed with a consortium that features Boehly along with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

The Premier League must approve them as the new ownership and the government has to sign off under the terms of the license that allows Chelsea to continue operating as a business through May 31 while being one of Abramovich’s frozen assets.

Chelsea, whose ability to sell match tickets and commit to new player spending has been hampered by the sanctions, expects the sale to be completed by late May.

Boehly is already in London and attended Chelsea’s Premier League match on Saturday against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s team is third in the standings with four games remaining. The title is out of reach but Champions League qualification is nearly secured.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie to shoot 3-under 69 and take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the British Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, as he bids for a first win in four years.

The Danish golfer broke a four-way tie for the lead on Saturday after almost holing his approach from 242 yards on the par-5 17th hole. He tapped in from two feet for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last.

Olesen was 11 under overall, with third-round leader Hurly Long (73) and Marcus Armitage (70) the nearest challengers on 8 under. American Chase Hanna was part of a five-man group a further shot behind after shooting 66, the lowest round of the day at the Belfry.

GIRO D’ITALIA: A storming time trial from Simon Yates saw the British rider win the second stage of the Giro d’Italia while Mathieu van der Poel kept hold of the pink jersey on Saturday.

Yates, one of the title favorites, clocked 11 minutes, 50 seconds on the 6-mile individual time trial through Budapest, Hungary, that included a steep uphill finish. Van der Poel, who won Friday’s opening stage, was last down the ramp and the Dutch cyclist came close to claiming a second successive stage win on his Giro debut but finished three seconds behind Yates.

